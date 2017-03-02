St. Joseph to induct nine into Hall of Fame

St Joseph High School will hold its Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph High on 2320 Huntington Turnpike.

2017 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees are coach Christy Hayes, Richard Shea 1975, David Donnelly 1978, Brian Barker 1983, Liz Barker Balanis 1990, Manuel Torres 1995, Alexandra Uscilla 2008, Tyler Matakevich 2011 and Joseph P. Della Veccia 2011.

To purchase tickets, sponsorships and program ads please visit sjcadets.org/halloffame.

Questions? Contact Dawn Handwerker, Special Events Coordinator at [email protected] or 203-378-9378 ext 444.