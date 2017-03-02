Longshore Ladies 9- Hole Golf Association to meet

Trumbull Times

The Longshore Ladies 9- Hole Golf Association will be hosting its pre-season meeting on Thursday, March 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the Westport Library, McManus Room, 20 Jesup Road.

We invite all lady golfers to join a fun group of women who range in age, ability, and share a passion for playing golf.

We play April through October, Thursday mornings, tee times from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

LLNHGA have over 100 members and the association open to women from Westport and all surrounding towns.

All members of the LLNHGA pay 9-hole resident fees.

We have fun-filled tournaments throughout the season and host an end-of-the-season awards luncheon.

We look forward to welcoming new members and seeing familiar faces.

Coffee and breakfast will be served.

Unable to attend? Contact Anne Haymon by e-mail, [email protected] or visit our web site llnhga.org for more information and a membership form.

