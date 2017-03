Hockey: Trumbull’s Brady Jensen earns 100th career point

Trumbull High boys hockey player Brady Jensen joined a very select crowd in the final game of the regular season, when the senior notched his 100th career point off an assist on a goal by Matt Mocker in a game versus Conard High.

The shifty forward was far from done, as he added two more assists and a goal of his own when the Eagles fell to the Chieftans by a score of 8-4.

Jensen and the Eagles will begin tournament play next week, where he will likely add to his impressive career totals.

The forward has produced 51 goals and 52 assists for a total of 103 career points.

He joins former Trumbull standouts ¬†Michael Helinski ’87, Brent Piepenbring ’96, Craig Sliva ’97, Anthony Chiravolo ’01, Daniel Miressi ’07 and Michael Ahearn ’12 in reaching the 100-point mark.