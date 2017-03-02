Hockey: Trumbull’s Brady Jensen earns 100th career point

Trumbull High boys hockey player Brady Jensen joined a very select crowd in the final game of the regular season, when the senior notched his 100th career point off an assist on a goal by Matt Mocker in a game versus Conard High.

The shifty forward was far from done, as he added two more assists and a goal of his own when the Eagles fell to the Chieftans by a score of 8-4.

Jensen and the Eagles will begin tournament play next week, where he will likely add to his impressive career totals.

The forward has produced 51 goals and 52 assists for a total of 103 career points.

He joins former Trumbull standouts Michael Helinski ’87, Brent Piepenbring ’96, Craig Sliva ’97, Anthony Chiravolo ’01, Daniel Miressi ’07 and Michael Ahearn ’12 in reaching the 100-point mark.