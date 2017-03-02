Donate blood during Red Cross Month

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

The Red Cross depends on blood donors across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products. Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area are:

Fairfield

3/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road

Monroe

3/11/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 466 Elm Street

3/7/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West St.

Shelton

3/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

Trumbull

3/4/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., VFW Post 10059, 1 Veterans Circle