Trumbull Library One Book-One Town events

Instagram Contest — 13 years and up. “Pictures of Patriotism.” Submit March 1-31 #obot17,@trumbulllibrary.

Student essay contest entries due March 4 — One Book-One Town 2017 sponsored essay contest for children in grades K-8. The subject of this opinion essay is, “If you had a parent elected President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?” Turn into the main library; attach entry form and all relevant materials. (Entries available at main library).

St. Joseph/Trumbull High School Debate — One Book-One Town 2017. Thursday, March 9, 6:30-8 p.m. St. Joseph High School Debate Team vs. Trumbull High School Debate Team. Moderated by the Honorable T.R. Rowe. Judged by Yale University Debate Team. Register.

Coming Right Up! Family Movie Night — An American Tail. One Book-One Town 2017. Friday, March 10, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Make Your Own Colonial Toys — Ages 5 and up. One Book-One Town 2017. Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. What did children play with in colonial times? The cup and ball, tops and whirligigs were some of the popular toys. Make your own toys inspired by colonial children. Free. Register.

This year's community-wide read is Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss.