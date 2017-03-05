Religious News and upcoming events

Handmade Happening Craft Fair

The Handmade Happening Craft Fair fund-raiser for Long Hill Children’s Center Part Time and Full Time Program will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission, and will feature 24 vendors with cash and carry handmade items just in time for Easter and Mother’s Day gift shopping.

It will be held at Long Hill Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull (behind Corner Deli).

Women’s Fellowship Covered Dish Luncheon (changed program)

On Thursday, March 16 at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon in the church hall at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The program: Karen Novak, dietician at St. Vincent’s Hospital will discuss Nutrition & how it relates to your lifestyle. Cost is $7 at the door or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Call the office at 203-374-8822 to register.

Bereavement support group

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? St. Stephen’s Parish commencing on March 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. Call 203-268-6217 for further details and to register.

Benefit concert supports food pantries/ministries

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike, in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be accepted.