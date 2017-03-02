This Weekend: Comedy, music and more

Chapatti

Square One Theatre Company will perform Christian O’Reilly’s Irish romance Chapatti, opening Thursday, March 2, and continuing weekends through March 19 at the Stratford Academy, 179 Birdseye Street, Stratford. The cast features Lucy Babbitt as a widowed cat-fancier and Al Kulcsar as a widower whose life revolves around his dog, Chapatti.

Performances will start at 7 on thursdays, at 8 on Fridays, at 4 an 8 on Saturdays and at 2 on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for senior citizens and students and may be reserved at squareonetheatre.com or by calling 203-375-8778. There will be post-erformance talkbacks with the cast and director followng the 4 p.m. performances on Saturdays, March 4, 11 and 18.

Poet’s Open Mic

The Westport Historical Society will present Poet’s Open Mic Night on Friday, March 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Sheffer Gallery, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Ralph Adams will host. Poets are asked to limit their reading time to five minutes; reservations are strongly suggested and there’s a $10 donation requested. To reserve or for more information, email [email protected] or call 203-222-1424.

Shanghai Acrobats

Coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 3, is Shanghai Acrobats: The New Shanghai Circus, featuring stunts and acrobatics in the Chinese circus tradition, including pole climbers, hoop-diving, contortionists and more. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for children; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Spring Gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise money for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Mitchells, 670 Post Road East, Westport.

Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (Indoor) Rooftop Party will feature a model runway fashion show of Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and music by New York City’s 45 Riots. There will be live and silent auctions.

Tickets are $350 and $400; for information and reservations, visit nearanfaraid.org.

Rumors

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will present Neil Simon’s farce Rumors, starting Friday, March 3, at 8. Scott Brill is directing.

Performances will continue Fridays and Saturdays at 8 through March 25, with Sunday matinees on March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. The seating is cabaret-style and doors open an hour before curtain; guests are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and veterans; for reservations, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

The Little Mermaid

St. Catherine’s Players in Riverside, with a cast of more than 50, ages 8 to 85, will present the Broadway version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid March 3-12 at St. Catherine of Siena Lucey Parish Hall, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside.

Curtain times are Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 7 and Sundays at 2; tickets are $21 and may be reserved at stcatherinesplayers.com. At the door, tickets will be $25. For more information, visit the website or call 203-637-3661 x327.

Music Mash ’17

WPKN 89.5 FM will host is fund-raising Music Mash ’ Record Fair on Saturday, March 4, at the Read’s Artspace Building at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport. The show, with 50 dealers and 60 tables of vinyl LP’s, CD’s, posters and memorabilia will run from 10 to 6; Early Bird hours, 8-10 a.m., are by $20 admission. During regular hours admission is $6, $5 for students and free for those under 12.

Two Roads Brewing Company will be on site and a group of downtown restaurants are involved to help support the Music Mash. WPKN programmers will DJ live sets and celebrity guests are expected during the day. For more information, visit wpkn.org.

‘Almost Spring’ Book Sale

The Westport Library will open its 2017 Book Sale schedule will begin with an “Almost Spring” sale Saturday, March 4, through Tuesday, March 7. In addition to books, there will be DVDs, CDs, vinyl, LPs and nostalgic ephemera, like vintage magazines, travel materials, cooking booklets, pamphlets, postage stamps, albums and more.

The library is at 20 Jesup Road; hours are 9 to 5 Saturday, 1 to 5 Sunday, 9 to 5 Monday (half-price day), and 9 to noon Tuesday ($5 per bag). For more information, visit westportlibrary.org or call 203-291-4800.

Sound cruises

The Maritime Aquarium’s next seal-spotting and birding cruises will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5. The 2.5-hour trips will include educators who’ll point out wintering waterfowl and possibly the seals which spend the cold months in Long Island Sound. Binoculars are provided.

Guests must be at least 42 inches tall and tickets are $29.95. Advance purchase is strongly recommended; visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700 x2206. The R/V Spirit of the Sound docks just south of the IMAX Theater on North Water Street.

Coyote information

The Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, N.Y., will present Coyotes: Behavior, Ecology and Coexistence on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Dan Bogan, Ph.D., will discuss his research into coyote behavior and ecology in the suburban landscapes where people and coyotes exist.

After the talk, guests will visit Ambassador wolves Atka, Alawa, Nikai and Zephyr and the center’s critically endangered red wolves.

Pre-registration is required; visit nywolf.org or call 914-763-2373.

Art Speaks

A new exhibit, Art Speaks, in the Kershner Gallery of the Fairfield Public Library features the work of David Sheskin and Tony Woolner and Gayle Gleckler of North Salem, N.Y. There will be a reception on Saturday, March 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the show runs through April 9.

The library is at 1080 Old Post Road; for more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256-3155.

Roar with Laughter

The 2017 Roar with Laughter fund-raiser for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), which shelters and finds homes for cats and dogs, will take place Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. at BMW of Ridgefield, 746 Danbury Road/Route 7. There’ll be an open bar and buffet dinner, silent and live auctions and performances by Moody McCarthy and CAB and Company.

Tickets are $150; for information, visit roar-ridgefieldct.org or call Stephne Pagano at 203-438-0185.

Charis Chamber Voices

Arthur Sjögren will lead a concert by Charis Chamber Voices, accompanied by orchestra, on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Bedford Presbyterian Church, Village Green, Bedford, N.Y. The program will focus on Baroque works, including the Kyrie in G minor of Antonio Vivaldi and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata No. 150.

Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and students, available at charisvocals.com or by calling 914-931-6575. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Messa da Requiem

The Fairfield County Chorale, with four soloists, and the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, led by David Rosenmeyer, will perform Verdi’s Messa da Requiem on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and $5 for students; for reservations, visit fairfieldcountychorale.org. For more information, call 203-858-3714.

Winter Concert

The American Chamber Orchestra will perform its Winter Concert on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield, 2475 Easton Turnpike. Music director Christopher Hisey will conduct the Hungarian March from the Damnation of Faust by Berlioz, the Rhapsody in Blue by Gershwin with soloist Yoojin Oh, and the Brahms Symphony No. 2.

The suggested contribution is $20 for adults and $10 for students. For information, visit americanchamberorchestra.com or call 203-255-7661.

Stamford Symphony

Venetian Carnival is the theme for the Stamford Symphony’s weekend concerts on Saturday, March 4, at 8 and Sunday, March 5, at 3 at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Flutist Elizabeth Mann will perform Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto No. 3 in D Major, Il gardellino, and the Greenwich Choral Society will join the orchestra for Vivaldi’s Gloria. Also on the program are Albinoni’s Adagio in G minor, Gabrieli’s Canzoni per sonar a quattro, Monteverdi’s Orfeo: Sinfonie e ritornelli, Mahler’s Adagietto from Symphony No. 5, and Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite.

Tickets start at $25 and kids under 18 are admitted free on Sunday.

For reservations, visit stamfordsymphony.org or call 203-325-4466.

Purim Carnival

The Jewish Community Center in Stamford will have its 25th annual Purim Carnival, with a Super Hero theme, on Sunday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be a carnival games, treats including hamantaschen, and lunch will be available for purchase.

Admission is free, with tickets and wristbands for activities; for information, call 203-487-0974 or visit stamfordjcc.org.

Aldrich openings

Four new solo exhibitions will open this weekend at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. Artist Kay Rosen will lead a Behind the Scenes tour of her exhibit, H is for House, at a members-only event on Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The preview will also include William Powhida: After the Contemporary, Suzanne McClelland: Just Left Feel Right, and Beth Campbell: My Potential Future Past.

For more information on becoming an Aldrich Museum member, call 203-438-4519 x148 or email [email protected].

The public opening, including educator-led “mini-tours,” will take place Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The schedule of the “mini-tours” is Kay Rosen exhibit, 3-3:15 William Powhida, 3:15-3:30, Beth Campbell, 3:30-3:45, and Suzanne McClelland, 3:45-4. All of the exhibitions will be on view through Monday, Sept. 4. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.

And coming up …

The Westport Country Playhouse will celebrate International Women’s Day with Letters to Our Daughters featuring Joanne Gleeson, Jane Green, Kelli O’Hara and others sharing the work of female writers on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. The event is free, by reservation, and is geared for age 14 and older. Visit westportplayhouse.org or call 203-227-4177.

* * * *

Human rights and women’s rights advocate Ayaan Hirsi Ali will speak at the Open VISIONS Forum at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Her topic will be Refusing to Be Silenced: My Nomadic Journey from Islam. Tickets are $35; for reservations visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.