Girls basketball: Trumbull to host Warde in second round

Trumbull High opened Class LL state tournament play with a 47-34 win over Darien High on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Eagles will play home to 17th-seeded Fairfield Warde on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs (15-6) defeated 16th-seeded Hamden High 65-56 in their opener.

Claudia Tucci scored 25 points and took down 12 rebounds for Trumbull, now 23-1 on the season.

Darien (9-11) was led in scoring by Katie Ramsey with 15 points.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kristen Pagliaro 0 0-0 0; Claudia Tucci 10 5-8 25; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 2; Aisling Maguire 2 3-5 7; Julie Keckler 1 1-2 3; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Victoria Ray 1 0-0 2; Brady Lynch 1 0-0 2; Taylor Brown 1 4-4 6

Trumbull Team Totals: 17 13-19 47

Darien

Rachel Stobbie 0 0-0 0; Gwen Dolce 1 0-0 3; Lindsey Dimonekas 2 0-0 4; Kelly Richter 0 1-2 1; Katie Ramsey 6 3-3 15; Crissie Fiore 3 3-4 9; Meghan Hobbs 0 0-2 0; Hailey King 1 0-0 2

Darien Team Totals: 13 7-11 34

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 8 10 4 25 – 47

Darien: 6 16 3 9 – 34

3-Pointers Made:

Darien: Gwen Dolce-1