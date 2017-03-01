Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull to host Warde in second round

Claudia Tucci scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds for Trumbull in its Class LL opener.

Trumbull High opened Class LL state tournament play with a 47-34 win over Darien High on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Eagles will play home to 17th-seeded Fairfield Warde on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs (15-6) defeated 16th-seeded Hamden High 65-56 in their opener.

Claudia Tucci scored 25 points and took down 12 rebounds for Trumbull, now 23-1 on the season.

Darien (9-11) was led in scoring by Katie Ramsey with 15 points.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kristen Pagliaro 0 0-0 0;  Claudia Tucci 10 5-8 25; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 2; Aisling Maguire 2 3-5 7; Julie Keckler 1 1-2 3; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Victoria Ray 1 0-0 2; Brady Lynch 1 0-0 2; Taylor Brown 1 4-4 6

Trumbull Team Totals:  17  13-19  47

Darien

Rachel Stobbie 0 0-0 0; Gwen Dolce 1 0-0 3; Lindsey Dimonekas 2 0-0 4; Kelly Richter 0 1-2 1; Katie Ramsey 6 3-3 15; Crissie Fiore 3 3-4 9; Meghan Hobbs 0 0-2 0; Hailey King 1 0-0 2

Darien Team Totals: 13  7-11  34

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:  8  10  4  25  – 47

Darien:  6  16  3  9 – 34

3-Pointers Made:

Darien: Gwen Dolce-1

