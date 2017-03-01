School News

Frenchtown School

Our next PTA meeting is on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The PTA provides babysitting to allow all to attend.

Join us for Wolfie’s Birthday Celebration at Bertucci’s in Shelton March 14 or 15, (dine in or carry out) from noon to 8 p.m. You must have your flyer with you for Frenchtown to receive the 15% donation. Flyers were sent home.

We have a legal day on Thursday, March 16, for Spring conferences. Dismissal is at 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served. Afternoon and evening conferences will be by appointment only. More information will be sent home by your child’s classroom teacher.

Our next Father’s Club movie event will be Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m., at the BowTie Theater. More information will be sent home.

Our Multi-Cultural dinner will be held on Friday, March 24. Flyers have been sent home. Reservations are limited to the first 240 people that sign up.

Frenchtown is having our first Family Fun Time at insports on Saturday, April 1, from 3-5 p.m. No entrance fee. Fun organized games, raffles and food for purchase at the Game On Bar & Grill. Join us for some Frenchtown Fun. Flyers have been sent home. You must RSVP to attend.

Please sign up for My School Anywhere— the latest in online directories for our school — Link below. Link closes March 1. Make sure to get your information uploaded ASAP. https://www.myschoolanywhere.com/new-family.a5w?fam=FrenchtownElementarySchool109582