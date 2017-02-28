Lavoie for first selectman?

Republican Paul Lavoie, who currently serves on the Board of Education and is a former Board of Finance member, has announced his intention to run for town-wide office this year, possibly including first selectman.

On Tuesday Lavoie announced the formation of “Lavoie for Trumbull,” an exploratory committee for a town wide office in 2017, that specifically included the Office of the First Selectman.

“As you know, First Selectman Tim Herbst has announced an exploratory committee for statewide office,” Lavoie said. “Today, I am announcing an exploratory committee for town wide office, that will include the Office of the First Selectman.”

Lavoie, who also is a former chairman of the Trumbull Republican Party, declared himself ready to take over leadership of the town should Herbst not run.

“Should First Selectman Herbst decide not to run for his fifth term in 2017. I am prepared to step up and continue the great work of First Selectman Herbst, the Town Council, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals, and to work together to ensure that we continue to deliver outstanding results for the residents of our great town,” Lavoie said. “Should First Selectman Herbst decide to seek re-election, I will seek explore a run for a town wide office to include Treasurer, Board of Education or Board of Finance.”

Herbst welcomed Lavoie’s announcement, calling Lavoie part of a strong contingent of local office-holders and office-seekers.

“As Trumbull Republicans, it is critical we build our bench for all local offices,” he said. “As someone who started on the Planning and Zoning Commission, I recognize that our future town leaders will come from our current elected boards and commissions. I strongly support all our elected officials exploring ways to better serve our town community and exploring higher office. Their early fundraising will ultimately help the entire team.”

Lavoie has a background in marketing and consulting, and has a degree in management from Post University. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the Central CT Chamber of Commerce and previously served on the boards of the Greater New Haven and Monroe chambers.