Obituary: Anna M. Grasselli Altavilla, 85, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on February 28, 2017 in Obituaries

Anna M. Grasselli Altavilla, 85, of Trumbull, homemaker, wife of John S. Altavilla Sr., died Feb. 27, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on March 13, 1931, daughter of the late Alfred and Pasqualina Petrella Grasselli.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, John S. Altavilla Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Branford, a daughter, Patricia Altavilla of Trumbull, a sister, Shirley Maseto of Shelton and two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., in St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

