Obituary: Mary “May” Buzzanca

Mary “May” Buzzanca, homemaker, worked at Remington Arms, wife of the late Salvatore “Sam” Buzzanca, died Feb. 23.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 1, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Lukackyk Karpuk. Survivors include two sons, David J. Buzzanca and his wife, Patty and their children, Emily and Michelle of Stratford and Gary M. Buzzanca and his wife, Laura and their children, Garrison and Anna of Newtown, a sister, Olga Katsis of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, John Karpuk.

Services: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main St., Bridgeport. Burial will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull with Panikhida Services at 5 p.m.