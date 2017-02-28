Obituary: Ernest C. Trefz, 84

Ernest C. Trefz, 84, CEO of Trefz Corporation, husband of Joan Frisk Trefz, died Feb. 25.

Born in New Haven on Dec. 19, 1932, son of the late Christian and Katherine Pfister Trefz; U.S. Army veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Linda Trefz, Chris Trefz and his wife, Trish and Paul Trefz and his fiancé, Susana Silva, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Christian J. Trefz and his wife, Eva, and a niece and nephew.

Services: Wednesday, March 1, 10 a.m., Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Burial will follow in the Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Ronald McDonald House of New Haven, 501 George St., New Haven, CT 06511 or The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Hudson Valley, 80 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595.