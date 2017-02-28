Trumbull Times

Obituary: Jean M. Mancinelli Ciesielski, 82, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on February 28, 2017

Jean M. Mancinelli Ciesielski, 82, of Trumbull, wife of Edward W. Ciesielski, died Feb. 24, in Cambridge Manor.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine Ponzetti Mancinelli.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, Edward M. Ciesielski of Trumbull, a daughter Karen M. Gorski and husband, James of Penfield, N.Y., a sister, Dorothy Suffredini of Bridgeport, two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, St. Monica’s Mausoleum.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

