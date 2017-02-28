Obituary: Jean M. Mancinelli Ciesielski, 82, of Trumbull

Jean M. Mancinelli Ciesielski, 82, of Trumbull, wife of Edward W. Ciesielski, died Feb. 24, in Cambridge Manor.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine Ponzetti Mancinelli.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, Edward M. Ciesielski of Trumbull, a daughter Karen M. Gorski and husband, James of Penfield, N.Y., a sister, Dorothy Suffredini of Bridgeport, two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, St. Monica’s Mausoleum.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.