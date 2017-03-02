Trumbull Times

Nichols Garden Club hosts an Iris paper folding workshop

By Julie Miller on March 2, 2017

The Nichols Garden Club will feature as the presenter for their March program, Garden club member, Carol Pisani. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., at the NIA House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull.

Pisani will demonstrate a fun and easy paper folding technique used to create lovely designs for greeting cards, or it can be framed and displayed as art.

For more information, or if you are interested in attending, contact Anna Kaczmarczyk at 203-452-7241.  Guest fee is $10.

The deadline for reservations is Thursday, March 9.

