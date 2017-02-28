Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph opens states with win

By Trumbull Times on February 28, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph will meet Pomperaug High in the second round.

St. Joseph defeated Harding High, 56-30, in its Class L state tournament opener on Tuesday. Coach Chris Lindwall’s 14th-seeded Cadets will visit third-seeded Pomperaug High in Southbury on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ashley Lynch led St. Joseph with 13 points, nine assists and six steals.

Christina Crocco had 10 points, seven rebounds and blocked three shots..

Melissa Bike had 10 rebounds and four steals.

Taysia Roberts led Harding with 13 points.

Harding

Lenexa Small 3 4-7 10  Taysia Roberts  5 0-2 13  Nina Gill 1 0-2 2  Janelle Asbury 0 0-0 0

Rashay Swift 1 0-0 3  Selina Borgos  0 0-0 0  Willy Donna 0 0-0 0 Janazha Davis 0 0-0 0

Saying Cross 1 0-0 2

Totals  11 4-11 30

St Joseph  12-9

Alyssa Zito  1 1-2 3  Lauren Haverl  0 0-0 0  Brenna Hynes  2 0-0 5  Kathryn Zito  1 0-0 2

Tessie Hynes 1 2-2 4   Megan Robertson  2 2-4 6 Sarah Johnson 1 0-0 2  Melissa Bike  2 2-4 6   Allison Krekoska 0 0-0 0  Christina Crocco  5 0-0 10  Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2  Elena Ball  0 0-0 0  Ashley Lynch  6 0-0 13   Emma Elrod – 1 1-2 3

Totals – 23  8-14  56

Harding   –      7    5   2   16 – 30

St Joseph –    13  13  22  8 – 56

3 pt FG – Harding – Taysia Roberts 3, Rashay Swift – 1

St Joseph – Brenna Hynes – 1, Ashley Lynch -1

