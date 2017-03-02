Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Keltic Kick Irish Music — Sunday, March 5, 2-4 p.m. Back by popular demand. Billy Donaldson’s Keltic Kick plays for Trumbull Library’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Former members of The Highland Rovers, The Bold Fenian Men, and The Reilly Clan in Keltic Kick play a unique blend of energized traditional Irish music. Free. Register.

Advanced Email: Beyond the Basics — Wednesday, March 8, 2-3:30 p.m. For people who already send, and receive email. This lecture-demonstration session will explain how to create an address book, how to send attachments, and how to create folders. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 8, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, March 7, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café. Birth thru age 2 — Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, March 6, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, March 6, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Story Time 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, March 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for story time. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Make A ‘Lucky’ Decorative Plaque — Adults. Wednesday, March 8, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Be inspired by St. Patrick’s Day to create your own ‘lucky’ decorative wood plaque. Materials provided. Free. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 2, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.