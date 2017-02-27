Trumbull’s Mike King named to FCIAC Hall of Fame

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet in June.

The group includes inductees from seven schools and six towns.

FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Mike King – Trumbull AD and Westhill AD & Girls Basketball

Al Malizia – Trinity Catholic Girls Volleyball

Barry McLeod – Bridgeport Central Boys Basketball

Rob Murray – Danbury Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Rick Osvick – Greenwich Soccer, Basketball and AD

Marj Trifone – Darien Girls and Boys Swimming

Last year, the FCIAC introduced two new awards in honor of John Kuczo and Ralph King, who retired after many years of service to the league. The recipients of those awards will also be honored at the banquet in June.

John Kuczo Award

Pat Spinola

Ralph King Award

Laddie Lawrence