Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats McMahon in FCIAC playoffs

The top-seeded Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated eighth-seeded Brien McMahon, 59-47, in the FCIAC quarterfinal round at Fairfield Warde on Saturday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles improved to 19-2 with the victory over the 14-7 Senators.

Trumbull will meet fifth-seeded Wilton High in Tuesday’s semifinals at Warde.

The Warriors defeated fourth-seeded Trinity Catholic, 55-52, in their quarterfinal..

Jack Lynch scored 24 points and Timmond Williams had 18 points to lead Trumbull, which overcame a 17-10 deficit after one quarter and took a 26-21 lead into the half.

Eric Day scored 14 points to lead McMahon.