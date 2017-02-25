Wrestling: Trumbull High ninth at State Open

The Trumbull High wrestling team placed ninth at the State Open held in New Haven on Saturday.

Danbury was team champion, followed by Newtown, Fairfield Warde, Southington and Ellis Tech.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles had two fourth-place finishers and two sixths.

No. 2 seed Tristan Haviland was fourth at 126 pounds.

A senior, Haviland lost 4-2 in the semifinals to No. 6 seed Tyler Sung from New Canaan.

He bounced back to defeat No. 9 seed Jesse Walker from Ridgefield, 11-3.

In the consolation finals, No. 1 seed Mel Ortiz from New Milford defeated Haviland 4-3.

Mike Mirmina was seeded fifth at 145 pounds and the senior placed fourth.

He lost 10-0 in the semifinals to No. 1 seed Avery Shea from New Fairfield.

He won his consolation semifinal, 3-2 over No. 3 seed Sam Kury from Montville.

In the consolation finals, No. 2 seed Ed Lovely from Newtown won an 8-2 decision.

No. 21 seed Jack Ryan took sixth at 106 pounds.

Matt Ryan at 113 pounds took sixth.

A sophomore, he lost a 3-1 decision in the semifinals to No. 2 seed Steve Johnson from Ellis Tech.

In consolation semifinals, No. 4 seed Alejandro Garcia from Windham won a 5-2 decision.

E.O. Smith’s Rob Hartling, the sixth seed, placed fourth over Ryan with a 1-0 decision.

A freshman, he posted wins of 2-0 and 6-4 in wrestle backs before losing a 4-3 decision to No. 5 seed Danny Charron from Killingly.

Ben Wallace, a senior and the No. 11 seed at 152 pounds, placed sixth.

He won by scores of 8-2 and 3-2 in his first consolation round matches, before losing to No. 8 seed Tom Gatti from Middletown, 8-2.

Brett Nutter, the No. 11 seed at 182 pounds, placed sixth.

He lost in the semifinals to East Hartford’s Francisco Jiminian.

In the consolation semifinals, the junior dropped a 7-1 decision to No. 9 Manny Diaz from Montville.

In the bout for fifth, No 5 seed David Wyzykowski from Haddam-Killingworth scored a 10-4 decision.

106 LBS

1st Ryan Jack (Danbury) DEC Christopher Trelli (Bristol Central), 5-0

3rd Jarod Kosman (Fitch) DEC Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 4-0

5th Steven Reyes (Shelton) DEC Travis Longo (Wilton), 2-1 SV

113 LBS

1st Nick Arborio (Berlin) DEC Sean Johnson (Ellis Tech), 4-3

3rd Alejandro Garcia (Windham) DEC Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor), 13-7

5th Robert Hartling (E.O. Smith) DEC Matthew Ryan (Trumbull), 1-0

120 LBS

1st Jakob Camacho (Danbury) F Chandler Duhaime (Shelton), 3:34

3rd Collin Lindner (New Milford) F Michael Fedorko (Masuk), 2:28

5th Mark Hartmann (Daniel Hand) MD Bo Nguyen (Ledyard), 11-2

126 LBS

1st Kyle Fields (Danbury) DEC Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 5-2

3rd Mel Ortiz (New Milford) DEC Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 4-3

5th Noah Caskey (Montville) MD Jesse Walker (Ridgefield), 15-6

132 LBS

1st Baltazar Gonzalez (Ellis Tech) DEC Joel Morth (Montville), 5-3

3rd Ryan Angers (Tolland) M FOR Patrick Moynihan (Xavier)

5th Demetre Carnot (Maloney) DEC Alex Steele (Fairfield Warde), 7-5

138 LBS

1st Timmy Kane (Fairfield Warde) DEC Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 6-5

3rd Charles Schultz (New Milford) DEC Joshua Kowalski (Simsbury), 4-3

5th Cole Blair (Ellis Tech) FOR Hunter Adams (Suffield)

145 LBS

1st Ryan Luth (Foran) DEC Avery Shay (New Fairfield), 7-6

3rd Edward Lovely (Newtown) DEC Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 8-2

5th Samuel Kury (Montville) DEC Cooper Fleming (Granby Memorial), 3-2

152 LBS

1st Michael Ross (Foran) TF Michael Angers (Tolland), 15-0 3:40

3rd Austin Abacherli (Southington) DEC Tom Gatti (Middletown), 6-1

5th Mathew Pangle (Pomperaug) DEC Jeffrey Suschana (Somers), 8-4

160 LBS

1st Ryan Devivo (Xavier) DEC Paul Calo (Southington), 5-3 SV

3rd Michael Barrett (Bristol Eastern) DEC Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 5-3 SV

5th Gino Baratta (Danbury) DEC Jacob Millbach (Ledyard), 1-0

170 LBS

1st Joe Accousti (Newtown) F Benjamin Kibby (Granby Memorial), 5:51

3rd Collin Crader (Ledyard) DEC Zach Caffrey (Killingly), 6-4 SV

5th Matheus Ribeiro (Fairfield Warde) F Mason Laflam (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 1:54

182 LBS

1st Jake Constantine (Danbury) DEC Fransisco Jiminian (East Hartford), 9-5

3rd Emanuel Diaz (Montville) DEC Michael Sullivan (Ledyard), 7-4

5th David Wyzykowski (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Brett Nutter (Trumbull), 10-4

195 LBS

1st Jackson Rheault (Somers) DEC David Verizzi (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 7-3

3rd Gabriel Schwartz (Northwestern) DEC Ray Weiner (Shelton), 5-4

5th Dakota Grover (Fitch) F Kevin Brocksom (Jonathan Law), 1:33

220 LBS

1st Andrew Marquis (Danbury) DEC Thomas Long (Newtown), 6-5 TB2

3rd Nicholas Cote (Bethel) DEC Dillon Forstberg (Conard), 3-2

5th Richard Rivera (Southington) DEC Renelson Michel (New London), 3-1 TB2

285 LBS

1st Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) DEC Renel Michel (New London), 6-4

3rd Michael Burchell (Daniel Hand) M FOR Nicholas Martone (Platt)

5th Jasper Stone (Simsbury) DEC Jacarie Houston (New Haven Wrestling), 2-1