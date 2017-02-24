Wrestling: Trumbull foursome gain semifinals

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan, Tristan Haviland, Mike Mirmina and Brett Nutter each advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Ryan, seeded third at 113 pounds, defeated No. 19 seed Cole Shaughnessy from Fairfield Warde, 10-2. He will meet No. 6 seed Rob Hartling from E.O. Smith in the semis.

Haviland, seeded second at 126 pounds, advanced with an 11-0 quarterfinal round win over No. 15 seed Dave Dabkowski from Nonnewaug. He will meet No. 10 seed Nick Rende from Wilton in the semifinals.

Mirmina posted a 16-0 win by technical fall at 145 pounds over 12th-seeded Aidan Korper from Haddam-Killingworth. Mirmina will wrestle No. 13 seed John Nieroda from Suffield in the semis.

Nutter scored a 6-3 win over Isaiah Rivera in the 182-pound quarterfinals. He will next meet No. 3 seed Will Magrino from New Fairfield.

Jack Ryan (106 pounds) and Brian Wallace were knocked into the consolation round, after losing in the quarterfinals.

Ryan lost 9-5 to No. 2 seed Logan Smith from Waterford.

Wallace fell 9-2 to No. 6 seed Zachary Cash from Branford.