Trumbull Times

Wrestling: State Open update

By Trumbull Times on February 24, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Brian Wallace from Trumbull advanced to the quarterfinals at 152 pounds with a 2-1 victory over No. 22 seed Zavian Arroyo from Platt of Meriden. Wallace will wrestle No. 6 seed Zach Cash from Branford in the quarters.

Trumbull’s Joe Palmieri, the No. 21 seed at 195 pounds, lost a 9-8 decision to No. 12 Justin Searls from Hall High  in the first round.

Brett Nutter from Trumbull, the No. 11 seed at 182 pounds, pinned No. 22 seed Xavier Alvarez from New London in 5:11 of the first round. Nutter will meet No. 6 Isaiah Rivera from E.O. Smith in the quarterfinals.

Trumbull High’s Jack Ryan, the No. 21 seed, won his first-round match at 106 pounds with a pin in 1:31 over No. 15 Daniel Mow from Gilbert. He will meet second-seeded Logan Smith from Waterford in the quarterfinals.

Related posts:

  1. FCIAC baseball playoff scenario
  2. Girls cross country: Trumbull competes at Ocean State
  3. Football: Trumbull 1986 champions to be honored
  4. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cross Cannone wins 24th match

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: Gaetano (Guy) DeFeo, 95, of Trumbull Next Post Bingo jackpot jumps to $1,000
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress