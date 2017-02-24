Wrestling: State Open update

Brian Wallace from Trumbull advanced to the quarterfinals at 152 pounds with a 2-1 victory over No. 22 seed Zavian Arroyo from Platt of Meriden. Wallace will wrestle No. 6 seed Zach Cash from Branford in the quarters.

Trumbull’s Joe Palmieri, the No. 21 seed at 195 pounds, lost a 9-8 decision to No. 12 Justin Searls from Hall High in the first round.

Brett Nutter from Trumbull, the No. 11 seed at 182 pounds, pinned No. 22 seed Xavier Alvarez from New London in 5:11 of the first round. Nutter will meet No. 6 Isaiah Rivera from E.O. Smith in the quarterfinals.

Trumbull High’s Jack Ryan, the No. 21 seed, won his first-round match at 106 pounds with a pin in 1:31 over No. 15 Daniel Mow from Gilbert. He will meet second-seeded Logan Smith from Waterford in the quarterfinals.