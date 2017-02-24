Trumbull Times

Obituary: Gaetano (Guy) DeFeo, 95, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on February 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Gaetano (Guy) DeFeo, 95, of Trumbull, established the Guy DeFeo Company, professional engineer, died Feb. 22, at home.

Born in Italy to the late Carmine and Alfonsina DeFeo; master sergeant, U.S. Army, World War II. 

Survived by wife, Aida Giliberti DeFeo, six children, Aida Kiernan (Edward), Carmine DeFeo (Mary), Michael DeFeo (Ginny), John DeFeo (Melissa), Guy DeFeo (Karlin), and Raymond DeFeo (Dawn), son-in-law, Jim Tuscano, 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Linda DeFeo Tuscano and grandson, Jason Tuscano.

Services: Monday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-6 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Trumbull Rotary Foundation, for scholarships

PO Box 283, Trumbull, CT 06611.

