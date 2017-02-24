Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: FCIAC quarterfinal pairings for Saturday

By Dave Stewart on February 24, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

A roller-coaster race to the FCIAC boys basketball playoffs has reached its conclusion, with eight teams set to square off for the league championship starting this weekend.

The eight-team field had been determined as of Monday, but all the seeds — outside of Trumbull at No. 1 — were still up in the air heading into the final day.

Here’s how the tournament field turned out:

FCIAC Quarterfinals, Sat., Feb. 25

All games at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (11-5) vs. No. 6 Warde (11-5), Noon

No. 2 Darien (12-4) vs. No. 7 Danbury (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Trinity (11-5) vs. No. 5 Wilton (11-5), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Trumbull (14-2) vs. No. 8 McMahon (10-6), 7 p.m.

The entire FCIAC boys basketball tournament, including all four quarterfinals, will be carried live by the HAN Network. The semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 7:45 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 28, and the final will be played at 7 p.m., Thurs., March 2. All games will be at Warde HS.

Related posts:

  1. Rashard Rodrigues joins select basketball club
  2. Boys basketball: Trumbull drops Kaynor Tech
  3. Boys basketball: Trumbull topples unbeaten Danbury
  4. Trumbull advances with double-overtime thriller

Tags: ,

Previous Post School locked down, road closed after crash Next Post Obituary: Gaetano (Guy) DeFeo, 95, of Trumbull
About author
Dave Stewart

Dave Stewart


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress