Boys basketball: FCIAC quarterfinal pairings for Saturday

A roller-coaster race to the FCIAC boys basketball playoffs has reached its conclusion, with eight teams set to square off for the league championship starting this weekend.

The eight-team field had been determined as of Monday, but all the seeds — outside of Trumbull at No. 1 — were still up in the air heading into the final day.

Here’s how the tournament field turned out:

FCIAC Quarterfinals, Sat., Feb. 25

All games at Fairfield-Warde HS

No. 3 Ridgefield (11-5) vs. No. 6 Warde (11-5), Noon

No. 2 Darien (12-4) vs. No. 7 Danbury (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Trinity (11-5) vs. No. 5 Wilton (11-5), 5 p.m.

No. 1 Trumbull (14-2) vs. No. 8 McMahon (10-6), 7 p.m.

The entire FCIAC boys basketball tournament, including all four quarterfinals, will be carried live by the HAN Network. The semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 7:45 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 28, and the final will be played at 7 p.m., Thurs., March 2. All games will be at Warde HS.