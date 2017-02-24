School locked down, road closed after crash

Christian Heritage School was placed on lockdown and White Plains Road was closed Friday morning after a crash and investigation into reports of a man with a gun.

Calls to 911 shortly before 7:40 a.m. reported a mutli-vehicle crash and that a man had fled carrying a gun. According to Trumbull Police, Joseph Mezzanotte of Ruth Street in Trumbull was found on Twitchgrass Road, a side street near the crash scene. Mezzanotte was taken into custody by officers Michael Tackas and James Marino. A handgun was recovered, police said.

Police said Mezzanotte, who is 24 years old, has a valid permit and did not display the firearm.

Mezzanotte was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash.

Around 10:30 a.m. White Plains Road remained closed in both directions as the Trumbull Police Accident Investigation Team took photographs of the scene. The motorcycle was on its side across the double yellow line, a white SUV stopped near Wesley Drive, and debris was scattered across both sides of the roadway.

Police said charges are pending against Mezzanotte.

No information was released about occupants of the other vehicle.

Normal activities resumed at Christian Heritage School once the lockdown was lifted, police said.