Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall art gallery

The Trumbull Town Hall art gallery is showcasing the works of Rayma Sundararajan from now until Friday, March 24. Sundararajan was born with artistic talents and right from a very young age, kept herself busy drawing images of deities and people. She studied drawing at Santhanu’s Art Institute, India and completed the course with flying colors. A person with a keen interest in nature summed up her teen years. Later she augmented her art skills by taking up oil painting courses at the Bridgeport Art League, in Shelton. When inspired, she creates. She currently lives with her husband and son in Trumbull. To display at the gallery, call Emily at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.