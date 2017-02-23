Obituary: Theresa M. Senese Anastasia, 83, of Trumbull

Theresa M. Senese Anastasia, 83, of Trumbull, wife of the late Peter S. Anastasia, died Feb. 21, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Norwalk on March 10, 1933, daughter of the late Vincent and Carmella Bruno Senese. Survivors include three daughters, Terry Merrifield and her husband, Jim of Fairfield, Gina Lacerenza and her husband, Lou of Fairfield and Ida Oster and her husband, Richard of Trumbull, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, John and sister, Agnes Arena.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.