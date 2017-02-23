Obituary: Molly J. Altieri Carroll, of Trumbull

Molly J. Altieri Carroll, of Trumbull, retired from O’Keefe Controls, died Feb. 20.

Born on March 13, 1934, daughter of the late Louis Altieri and Louise Pastore Henninger of Bridgeport.

Predeceased by brothers, Victor Altieri and David Henninger.

Survived by husband, Francis Carroll of Trumbull, son, Attorney Francis Carroll Jr. and his wife, Judy of Ormond Beach, Fla., daughter, Deanna Bradshaw and her husband, Arthur of Trumbull, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nephews, friends and family.

Services: Friday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 12:30 p.m., in Christ the King Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 34015.