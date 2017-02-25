Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — Students who have enrolled for the spring 2017 semester: Kyle DeWalt, Natalie Haddad, Ryan Mutz, George Sollenberger, Yunyi Zhang

Goodwin College — Cassidy Lewis has achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, earning a spot on the President’s List.

Dean’s List

Northeastern University — The following students are also members of the University Honors Program: Julia Antoniou, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; Ava Gallo, majoring in Undeclared; Emma Thornton, majoring in Environmental Science; Madeline Weinstein, majoring in Criminal Justice; Megan Walsh, majoring in Mathematics.

Ryan McEniry, majoring in Music; Satvik Mahajan, majoring in Business Administration; Dixon Jin, majoring in Computer Engr/Computer Science; James Allen, majoring in Computer Engineering; John Labella, majoring in Biology

Stevenson University — Hope Nyarady

University of Alabama — Robert W. Brennan, Sara M. Steere

University of Connecticut — Christie Costello, daughter of William and Lynn Costello, and a third year Pharmacy major.

University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella, a doctor of occupational therapy student.

Degree Earned

Roger Williams University — Melanie Morales graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in International Business.