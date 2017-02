Pre-registration for the 2017 Pop Warner football and cheer season will take place on Thursday, March 23, and Monday, April 3, at the main library on Quality Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

All forms will be provided.

There is a $100 fee, of which $50 is non-refundable.

The balance of $150 will be due during final registration this summer.

Children who turn 7 before July 31 are encouraged to join our football and cheer program.

If you have any questions, please contact Monica Kelly at [email protected]