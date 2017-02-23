Kasim Khan to wrestle at Wesleyan University

Trumbull Times

Fairfield Prep Principal Dr. Robert Perrotta; Athletic Director Tom Curran; head wrestling coach Ned Dwelle; Kasim Khan; parents Uswah and Ayub Khan; and Pres. Rev. Tom Simisky, S.J. gather after Khan committed to wrestle at Wesleyan University.

Fairfield Prep senior Kasim Khan from Trumbull has committed to the Wesleyan University wrestling team.

Khan is a captain for the Jesuit grapplers and has been a member of the team since his freshman year.

He was a major contributor as the team finished as the SCC B Division champions in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 season.

Khan also finished in sixth place in last year’s Class LL championships, which earned him a berth in the State Open.

In addition to his Prep wrestling accomplishments, Khan is a CT Wrestling National Team member and finished in second place at the Freestyle State Championships.

In the classroom, he is a Magna Cum Laude student and volunteers at the St Joseph’s Health Center in Trumbull for his service work.

