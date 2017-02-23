Kasim Khan to wrestle at Wesleyan University

Fairfield Prep senior Kasim Khan from Trumbull has committed to the Wesleyan University wrestling team.

Khan is a captain for the Jesuit grapplers and has been a member of the team since his freshman year.

He was a major contributor as the team finished as the SCC B Division champions in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 season.

Khan also finished in sixth place in last year’s Class LL championships, which earned him a berth in the State Open.

In addition to his Prep wrestling accomplishments, Khan is a CT Wrestling National Team member and finished in second place at the Freestyle State Championships.

In the classroom, he is a Magna Cum Laude student and volunteers at the St Joseph’s Health Center in Trumbull for his service work.