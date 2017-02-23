Boys basketball: St. Joseph tops Staples Wreckers

St. Joseph’s boys basketball team defeated Staples High, 66-57, on Wednesday.

The Cadets (9-11) were led in scoring by Camren Menefee (20 points) and Omar Telfer (19 points). Menefee had eight rebounds and Telfer had five assists.

Justin Seideman scored 26 points and Sean Pritchett had 12 for the Wreckers (9-11).

Staples

Justin Seideman 10 3-4 26, Sean Pritchett 5 1-2 12, Max Sussman 3 0-0 9, Matty Fair 0 0-0 0, David Basich 2 0-0 6, Brendan Massoud 1 0-1 2, Ben Pearl 0 0-0 0, John Thaw 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 6-9 57.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 1 2-2 5, Camren Menefee 7 5-5 20, Thomas Montelli 2 2-2 7, Omar Telfer 5 9-11 19, Alec Pelletier 0 1-2 1, Jack Greene 1 0-0 3, Daniel Tobin 0 2-2 2, Paul Fabbri 1 2-2 5, Gavin Greene 2 0-4 4, Jared Grinrod 0 0-0 0, Ryan Donegan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 23-30 66.

Staples – 13 11 14 19 – 57

St. Joseph – 15 10 10 31 – 66

3-Pointers: ST-Sussman 3, Seideman 3, Basich 2, Pritchett; SJ-J. Greene, Moulder, Menefee, Fabbri, Montelli.