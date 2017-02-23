Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph tops Staples Wreckers

By Trumbull Times on February 23, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph’s boys basketball team defeated Staples High, 66-57, on Wednesday.

The Cadets (9-11) were led in scoring by Camren Menefee (20 points) and Omar Telfer (19 points). Menefee had eight rebounds and Telfer had five assists.

Justin Seideman scored 26 points and Sean Pritchett had 12 for the Wreckers (9-11).

Staples

Justin Seideman 10 3-4 26, Sean Pritchett 5 1-2 12, Max Sussman 3 0-0 9, Matty Fair 0 0-0 0, David Basich 2 0-0 6, Brendan Massoud 1 0-1 2, Ben Pearl 0 0-0 0, John Thaw 0 2-2 2.  Totals:  21 6-9 57.

St. Joseph

Jack Moulder 1 2-2 5, Camren Menefee 7 5-5 20, Thomas Montelli 2 2-2 7, Omar Telfer 5 9-11 19, Alec Pelletier 0 1-2 1, Jack Greene 1 0-0 3, Daniel Tobin 0 2-2 2, Paul Fabbri 1 2-2 5, Gavin Greene 2 0-4 4, Jared Grinrod 0 0-0 0, Ryan Donegan 0 0-0 0.  Totals:  19 23-30 66.

Staples – 13 11 14 19 – 57

St. Joseph – 15 10 10 31 – 66

3-Pointers:  ST-Sussman 3, Seideman 3, Basich 2, Pritchett; SJ-J. Greene, Moulder, Menefee, Fabbri, Montelli.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Cadets defeat Falcons, 52-42
  2. Boys basketball: Warriors top Cadets, 64-55
  3. Boys basketball: St. Joseph to be led by three seniors
  4. Boys basketball: Harding defeats St. Joseph, 72-66

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys hockey: Trumbull Eagles defeat St. Joseph, 2-1 Next Post Kasim Khan to wrestle at Wesleyan University
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress