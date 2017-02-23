Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: Trumbull Eagles defeat St. Joseph, 2-1

By Trumbull Times on February 23, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Will O’Brien’s goal at 1:47 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie when the Trumbull High boys hockey team defeated St. Joseph, 2-1, on Wednesday.

Trevor Rochelle and Jake Liebowitz had assists on the winning tally for the Eagles, who improved to 8-10-1 with the win.

The Cadets, now 7-12-1, took a 1-0 lead on Kevin Faustich’s goal at 6:06 of the second period. Andrew Van Etten and Will Foldesi had the assists.

Liebowitz, from Rochelle, tied things at 9:01 of the frame.

St. Joseph had the edge in shots on goal, 32-20.

Trumbull’s Will Guttman made 31 saves.

St. Joseph’s Ryan Wilson made 18 stops.

