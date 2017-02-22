Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Lady Kingsmen defeat Harvey School

The Christian Heritage girls varsity basketball team defeated Harvey School, 57-40, in the first round of the Housatonic Valley Athletic League playoffs on Tuesday.

The game was closely contested throughout the first half until CHS went on a small run to end the first half up.

From there the CHS press and hot shooting proved to be too much.

Christian Heritage was led by sophomore Ranita Murial’s 23 points, but used balance scoring with eight players contributing.

CHS will take on No. 1 seed Wooster School in Danbury on Thursday.

