Boys basketball: CHS advances in league playoffs

The second-seeded Christian Heritage boys basketball team, hosting its first playoff game since 2011, defeated seventh-seeded Masters School, 58-42, on Tuesday.

The Kingsmen outscored their rivals 25-10 in the game’s final eight minutes.

The Lions shot the ball well, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to go into the half down only 23-22.

Junior Clay Westermann led all scorers with 29 points.

Senior Peter Ziegler chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kingsmen advance to play the No. 3 seed Forman on Thursday at CHS. A win puts them in the HVAL championship on Saturday.