Trumbull Times

Adult swim canceled

By Julie Miller on February 21, 2017 in Community, News, Recreational Sports · 0 Comments

The adult open swim normally held on Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m., is canceled tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to maintenance issues at Hillcrest pool.

They are hopeful the issue is temporary and normal programming will resume tomorrow.

