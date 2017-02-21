Adult swim canceled

The adult open swim normally held on Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m., is canceled tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to maintenance issues at Hillcrest pool.
They are hopeful the issue is temporary and normal programming will resume tomorrow.
