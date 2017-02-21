Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, February 21, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman get you ready for the girls basketball FCIAC semifinals tonight when #2 Ridgefield meets #3 Stamford and #1 Trumbull takes on #5 Fairfield Warde. Our hosts also have Athlete of the Week nominees for week 7, the winners from week 6 and scores and highlights from Monday’s hockey and basketball action.

In our shows opening segment Frank and Kevin announce the week 6 winter Athlete of the Week winners, Jack Conley of New Canaan indoor track and field and Kim Kockenmeister of Greenwich girls basketball, along with the nominees for week 7. Our hosts also have highlights from yesterday’s coverage of boys ice hockey between Greenwich and Darien. The Cardinals 3-1 win over the Blue Wave clinched them a spot in the FCIAC tournament and moved Greenwich up into 4th place.

Next up the guys go over the conference scoreboard as there were 15 games in action on President’s Day, most of which had major playoff implication. Boys basketball seedings are still yet to be determined with 2 days remaining in the regular season. Boys hockey has Darien and Stamford/Westhill fighting for the 6th and final playoff spot with 1 game remaining.

Finally, Frank and Kevin break down the highlights and action from Saturday’s girls basketball quarterfinal games and get you ready for tonight’s semis. Ridgefield and Stamford will be the first game, followed by Trumbull and Fairfield Warde. The Mustangs handed the Eagles their only loss of the regular season, and Ridgefield held on for a 4 point victory over Stamford the first time around.