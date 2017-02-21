Trumbull Library announces One Book-One Town events

Instagram Contest — 13 years and up. “Pictures of Patriotism.” Submit March 1-31 #obot17, @trumbulllibrary.

Coming up — Student essay contest entries due Saturday, March 4. One Book-One Town 2017 sponsored essay contest for children in grades K-8. The subject of this opinion essay is, “If you had a parent elected President of the United States, would you or would you not want to grow up in the White House?” Turn into the main library; attach entry form and all relevant materials. Entries available at main library.

Note — First programming for 2017 One Book-One Town starts up in early March. Check on the library website: trumbullct-library.org, or Facebook page (Trumbull Library System) for fun activities for adults, families, and children. This year’s community-wide read is Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss.

