Boy Scout Troop 62 invites all boys, ages 11-17, and their families to attend their annual open house on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., at Stepney Station 2 Firehouse, 801 Main St. (Rte. 25), Monroe, across from Tollgate Plaza.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in skill demonstrations and learn more about scouting. They will also be able to enjoy Troop 62’s homemade donuts and see how they are made.

For more information, or to RSVP, email:[email protected]