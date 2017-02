The Trumbull High boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 20, before the Norwalk game, which Trumbull won 63-43.

Pictured are Coach Buddy Bray and Coach Matt Landin, senior managers Diana Horan and Maddie Nemchek, and senior players Jack Lynch, Jake Cappello, Danny Ruchalski, Johnny McElroy, J.J. Pfohl and Ryan Roberto.