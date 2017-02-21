State Open track: Trumbull qualifies eight for New England meet

Trumbull High’s Tyler Gleen finished first in the 600 meter run to earn the State Open indoor track title on Tuesday.

Kate Romanchick finished fifth in a very fast 3200 meter run, with a nine-second personal best time of 11:02.

Gleen anchored the Eagles’ 1600 sprint medley relay of Colin McLevy, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush (first) and the 4×400 team of McLevy, Rubush and Hayes (fourth).

Romanchick ran the last leg for THS’ 4×800 squad of Margaret LoSchiavo, Ashley Storino, Alessandra Zaffina and Romanchick that took sixth.

All three relays qualified for New England’s, along with Gleen and Romanchick individually.

The top six in each event qualified for the New England Championships.