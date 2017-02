Camren Menefee took a charge and Omar Telfer scored a layup on the final two possessions of the game when the St. Joseph boys basketball team closed the game with an 18-7 edge in the final period in defeating Brien McMahon, 55-53, in Norwalk on Tuesday.

With the victory, coach Paul Dudzinski’s squad improved to 8-11 to qualify for postseason play.

Telfer led St. Joseph with 22 points. Menefee scored 12 points and Tommy Montelli eight.

Eric Day scored 20 points for McMahon (13-6).