The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated Norwalk High, 63-43, on Tuesday.

Johnny McElroy scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Eagles (17-2, 13-2 FCIAC).

Jack Lynch and J.J. Pfohl each scored 13 points.

Pfohl had six steals and four assists.

Lynch had six rebounds.

Chris Brown scored eight points.

Joe Benincaso had 16 points and Hugh Clyne 12 to lead Norwalk.