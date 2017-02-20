Trumbull Times

Obituary: Helen T. Rynkowski Wojtkowski

Helen T. Rynkowski Wojtkowski, 97, of Fairfield, formerly of Trumbull, wife of the late Stanley Wojtkowski, died Feb. 19, in the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Anthony and Sophie Aross Rynkowski.

Survivors include three nieces, Marie Smith of Monroe, Pauline Lawrence of Bridgeport and Lorraine Yarger of Enfield, three nephews, Paul Targonski of Stuart, Fla. Ronald Everlith of Anson, Maine, and Robert Everlith of Seymour, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.

Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.

