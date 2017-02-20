Man leads police on high speed chase through Trumbull

A 22-year-old New Haven man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through several towns early Monday morning in a stolen vehicle.

After they caught him, police charged Emilio Davila with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, driving without a license, larceny, reckless endangerment and interfering with police.

According to a state police report, a state trooper clocked Davila speeding on I-95 at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound near exit 41. The trooper said Davila was driving a tan Honda Civic at 90 miles per hour in the center lane when he tried to pull him over.

Davila reportedly did not pull over and instead sped up to 106 miles per hour before driving onto the Rt. 15 connector and then onto Rt. 15 southbound. There he continued to speed, state police said.

Another officer put spike strips at the southbound exit 49 ramp on Rt. 15, and Davila hit the stop sticks with the car’s passenger side front tire, police said. Still the driver continued to lead troopers on a chase. He exited Rt. 15 at exit 48 and continued south on Main Street in Trumbull and then into Bridgeport, according to police.

“The accused made a last chance effort to elude police and took a left onto Oxford Street in Bridgeport and stopped at the dead end,” the police report states.

Davila gave up without incident and was handcuffed by a Trumbull officer and then turned over to state police and taken to Troop G.

Police say that Davila admitted stealing the car in Middletown four days earlier.

Davila was held in police custody on a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court Feb. 21.