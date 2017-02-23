Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 and Up (All Ages.). Saturday, Feb. 25, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Want to know how much an American dollar can fetch you in a foreign country? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Pudd’nheads: Childhood in Colonial America — Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m. Trumbull Library and the Trumbull Historical Society welcome back Velya Jancz-Urban, creator of the Not-So- Good Life of the Colonial Goodwife, to speak on colonial children. Velya examines aspects of 16 th-18th century childhood, including birthing, childrearing, naming, gender, play, and rites of passage, in a fresh historical perspective. Native American and slave children, who are too often left out of conventional coverage, are also discussed. Free. Register.

Non-fiction Discussion Group — Wednesday, March 1, noon-1 p.m. March’s title is Leonard Bernstein: An American Musician (Jewish Lives) by Allen Shawn. This is a fresh appreciation of the great musical figure that gives him his due as composer as well as conductor. Check the library for copies. Drop by to see if there is room. Bring your lunch.

Children’s Events

Adopt a Rock — Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Join us in the Children’s Department to adopt a rock. Children can weigh, measure, name and decorate their rocks, complete adoption certificates and even read to their new pet rocks. Program will last until all rocks have found a good home. Trumbull residents. One per child. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, March 1, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new storytime format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in Craft — All ages. Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Drop-ins. Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3:45-5 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Free.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Feb. 27, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Feb. 27, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Parent/Child Book Group — Parents and grades 4-6. Monday, Feb. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Read books together and connect with your child. February’s book is Wolf Hollow by Lauren Wolk. When cruel and manipulative Betty joins her class and starts bullying, Annabelle realizes she will need to find courage and a voice as tensions mount. Discussion and snack. Register once as a pair; first six pairs get copy. Details online.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, March 1, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Ages birth to 8. Wednesday, March 1, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 2, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.