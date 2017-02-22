Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television

By Julie Miller on February 22, 2017 in Business, Community, High School Sports, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 23-March 1, 2017

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 2/14 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Police 2/15 Special Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 2/17 Meeting

6 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Central High

7 a.m. — Superintendent’s College and Career Readiness Forum

8:40 a.m. — Healthy Town: Dealing with Drought

9 a.m. — BRBC event: Keynote Catherine Smith, CT Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. — Create Yourself in Retirement: The Emotional Aspect

11:20 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Trinity Catholic High

12:40 p.m. — Healthy Town: Dealing with Drought

1 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 2/17 Meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 2/15 Meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 2/21 Budget Hearing

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television — March 26-April 1
  2. Trumbull Community Television – Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2015
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 13-19, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 2-8, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post School News
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress