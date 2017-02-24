Trumbull Times

Sacred Heart Academy junior selected to participate in All-State Music Festival

By Julie Miller on February 24, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Eunji Lee

Violinist Eunji Lee, ’18 was selected to participate in the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Music Festival after successfully completing a two-step audition process, first competing against the most talented musicians in Southern Connecticut and then against the best violinists in the entire state. Eunji will attend a three-day music festival March 30-April 1 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.  Selection to the festival is the highest level of achievement the state recognizes for in music. Eunji is the daughter of Dr. Jeongkyu Lee and Kyungwon Kahng.

