Jillian Duffy crowned Miss Trumbull 2017

On Sunday, Feb 19, Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation crowned Jillian Duffy as Miss Trumbull 2017, an official Miss America preliminary.

Four women vied for the title of Miss Trumbull 2017, competing in five different phases of competition: Private interview, talent, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit, onstage question, and evening wear. All the women who competed made a commendable effort and gave respectable recognition to their personal platforms.

Duffy, 20, studies at Southern Connecticut State University and will be competing for the title of Miss Connecticut on June 23-24. Duffy’s personal platform is Jillian’s Journey, pediatric cancer awareness. To stay updated on Duffy’s adventure as Miss Trumbull 2017, follow Miss Trumbull Scholarship Competition on Facebook.

“I am very excited to have won Miss Trumbull,” exclaimed Duffy, “I’m not only excited to go to Miss Connecticut in June. but I’m really excited to be branching out into a new community that I’ve never been a part of before, and not only to spread my personal platform, but also spread awareness about the Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation.”

