Obituary: Frank Loh, 86, of Bridgeport, formerly of Trumbull and Oxford

Frank Loh, 86, of Bridgeport and formerly of Trumbull and Oxford, husband of the late Mary S. Loh, died Feb.9, in the Jewish Home for the Elderly.

Born in Camden, N.J. to the late Lester and Helen Loh; U.S. Army; proprietor along with his brothers of Loh Brothers Esso, Stamford, 1953-1956, Loh Motors, Stamford, 1956-1961 and Loh Ford, Inc. Bridgeport, 1961-1986.

Also predeceased by brothers, Lester Jay Loh Jr., Robert Daniel Loh, George Loh and Richard Loh.

Survivors include sons, Frank Loh and his wife, Elin, Dr. Steven Loh and his wife, Barbara, Gordon Loh and his wife, Mary Ann, and Gregory Loh and his wife, Molly, his brother, Daniel Miller Loh, 10 grandchildren, and his caregivers, Ruth Agosto and James Waterbury.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday Feb. 23, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489.